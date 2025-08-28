Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge 2025

Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge 2025
Think you know football? Prove it in our Pro Football Pick ‘Em Challenge! Each week, listeners get the chance to predict the winners of that week’s slate of pro football games. The player with the best record at the end of the week has a chance to win a Ninety Nine Restaurant gift card.

But the stakes are even higher! If you manage to pick every winner for every game throughout the entire season, you could win a grand prize of $50,000. That’s right—nail every pick, and you could have the chance of walking away with a life-changing amount of money.

It’s easy to play. Just make your picks each week, and see how you stack up against other football fans! Sign up, and choose below.

