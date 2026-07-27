Production starts on ‘Myron Bolitar’ Netflix series

Colin Woodell, Harlan Coben, KJ Apa and Diane Guerrero at the first table read for 'Myron Bolitar.' (Michele K. Short/Netflix)

Cameras have started rolling on Myron Bolitar.

Netflix has announced that production has started on the upcoming TV series adaptation based on writer Harlan Coben’s longest-running book series. The new show is shooting in New York City.

Colin Woodell will star as the titular sports agent. Also starring are Riverdale's KJ Apa and Orange is the New Black actress Diane Guerrero. They play Win Lockwood and Esperanza Diaz in the show.

"After an injury ends his NBA dreams, Myron Bolitar reinvents himself as a sports agent — using charm, smarts, and a ruthless partner to navigate the high-stakes and dirty world of sports, where saving his clients often means risking himself," according to the show's official logline.

Woodell's Myron Bolitar is described as "a former college basketball star whose NBA career came to an abrupt end," according to Netflix. "Myron reinvented himself as a sports agent. He built his agency — MB Sports — on an unwavering belief in overlooked athletes, with the same heart and fierce competitive drive he once brought to the court."

The main cast also includes Jabari Banks, Chloe Fineman, Jamie McShane and Ben McKenzie. Melissa Benoist, Griffin Dunne, Bebe Neuwirth, Isaiah Hill, Ra'Mya Latiah Aikens, Amanda Warren, Quincy Isaiah, Charlie Tahan, Jamie Hector and Sandrine Holt make up the rest of the ensemble.

Emmy winner David E. Kelley and Kyle Long are set to co-showrun, write and executive produce the series. House of the Dragon's Greg Yaitanes will direct multiple episodes of the show.

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