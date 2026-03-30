‘Project Hail Mary’ retains #1 spot, now biggest Hollywood film of 2026 so far

Entertainment News
Andrea Dresdale
March 30, 2026
Ryan Gosling stars as Ryland Grace in 'Project Hail Mary' (Amazon MGM Studios)

Ryan Gosling's sci-fi smash Project Hail Mary is #1 again at the box office, and it's set a number of records as well.

The film grossed over $54 million in its second weekend to retain the top spot, according to Box Office Mojo.  And according to Deadline, the film's worldwide gross of just over $300 million makes it the highest-grossing film ever for Amazon MGM Studios, which was formed in 2022 when Amazon acquired MGM. The previous record holder was 2023's Creed III. It's also the highest-grossing Hollywood production so far this year.

The animated Disney film Hoppers stayed at #2 with just over $12 million, and the week's highest-debuting new movie was the Zazie Beetz-starring horror film They Will Kill You, in at #3 with $5 million.

The only other new film in top 10 was Forbidden Fruits, a comedy horror film starring Lili Reinhart, Lola Tung, Gabrielle Union and Emma Chamberlain. That came in at #10 with just under $1.2 million.

Here are the top 10 films at the box office:

1. Project Hail Mary -- $54.5 million
2. Hoppers -- $12.2 million
3. They Will Kill You -- $5 million
4. Dhurandhar The Revenge -- $4.745 million
5. Reminders of Him -- $4.7 million
6. Ready or Not 2: Here I Come -- $4 million
7. Scream 7 -- $2.6 million
8. GOAT -- $2.2 million
9. Undertone -- $1.65 million
10. Forbidden Fruits -- $1.17 million

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

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