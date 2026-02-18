Proposal Calling For Schools To Start Later
A proposal in the NH state Legislature is calling for the start of the public school year to be pushed back until after Labor Day.
Supporters believe this change will boost tourism while giving families the chance to spend another summer weekend together.
But opponents claim this move might interfere with early learning and lead to having more school sessions during hot weather in June.
NH Governor Ayotte says she’ll sign the measure if it reaches her desk.