Proposed Hybrid Roundabout Coming To Durham Intersection

Proposed Hybrid Roundabout Coming To Durham Intersection
New HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 29, 2025

The NH Dept of Transportation will hold a public hearing to discuss improving safety at the intersection of Route 4 and Madbury Road in Durham.

The proposed project will construct a hybrid roundabout at the intersection.

The hybrid roundabout will replace the existing traffic signals and consists of two lanes on Route 4 in each direction and one lane on Madbury Road in each direction.

The hearing will be held at Durham Town Hall, 8 Newmarket Road, Durham, on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

Town Hall will be open at 5:30 p.m. for the inspection of plans.

RELATED ARTICLES

Red Sox, Yankees To Meet In AL Wild Card Round

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 29, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News

NH News Briefs 9-29-2025

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Sep. 29, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital