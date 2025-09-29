Proposed Hybrid Roundabout Coming To Durham Intersection

The NH Dept of Transportation will hold a public hearing to discuss improving safety at the intersection of Route 4 and Madbury Road in Durham.

The proposed project will construct a hybrid roundabout at the intersection.

The hybrid roundabout will replace the existing traffic signals and consists of two lanes on Route 4 in each direction and one lane on Madbury Road in each direction.

The hearing will be held at Durham Town Hall, 8 Newmarket Road, Durham, on Thursday, Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

Town Hall will be open at 5:30 p.m. for the inspection of plans.