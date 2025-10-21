Prosecutors not ruling out state charges for commuted ex-Rep. George Santos

Former Congressman George Santos leaves court after being sentenced to 87 months in prison at the Alfonse D'Amato Federal Court House in Central Islip, New York, on April 25, 2025. J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was freed from prison last week thanks to his federal fraud sentence being commuted by President Donald Trump -- but he may not be free from criminal prosecution on the local level.

The district attorney’s office in Nassau County, which is home to part of the district Santos represented, declined to say what, if anything, prosecutors might be investigating that could warrant state charges.

"Since first learning of George Santos' actions, I have been at the forefront of bringing him to justice," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. "I am proud of the work my office has done, and the conviction achieved in partnership with the U.S. Attorney's office. While the office cannot comment on ongoing investigations, suffice it to say that I remain focused on prosecuting political corruption wherever it exists regardless of political affiliation."

A spokeswoman for Donnelly’s office declined to elaborate.

Santos was three months into a seven-year prison sentence for deception, fraud and lying to Congress when Trump intervened, noting Santos "had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!"

According to the clemency grant, a photo of which was posted on X by U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, Trump granted Santos an "immediate commutation of his entire sentence to time served with no further fines, restitution, probation, supervised release, or other conditions."

The ex-lawmaker was released from prison just before 11 p.m. on Friday night and was picked up by his family, according to a statement from his lawyer, Joe Murray.

Santos pleaded guilty to a series of fraud crimes and was sentenced in April to 87 months in prison -- the maximum he faced -- and two years of supervised release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

