Prosecutors not ruling out state charges for commuted ex-Rep. George Santos

Politics News
Aaron Katersky, ABC News
October 21, 2025
Former Congressman George Santos leaves court after being sentenced to 87 months in prison at the Alfonse D'Amato Federal Court House in Central Islip, New York, on April 25, 2025. J. Conrad Williams Jr./Newsday RM via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., was freed from prison last week thanks to his federal fraud sentence being commuted by President Donald Trump -- but he may not be free from criminal prosecution on the local level.

The district attorney’s office in Nassau County, which is home to part of the district Santos represented, declined to say what, if anything, prosecutors might be investigating that could warrant state charges.

"Since first learning of George Santos' actions, I have been at the forefront of bringing him to justice," Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly said in a statement. "I am proud of the work my office has done, and the conviction achieved in partnership with the U.S. Attorney's office. While the office cannot comment on ongoing investigations, suffice it to say that I remain focused on prosecuting political corruption wherever it exists regardless of political affiliation."

A spokeswoman for Donnelly’s office declined to elaborate.

Santos was three months into a seven-year prison sentence for deception, fraud and lying to Congress when Trump intervened, noting Santos "had the Courage, Conviction, and Intelligence to ALWAYS VOTE REPUBLICAN!"

According to the clemency grant, a photo of which was posted on X by U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin, Trump granted Santos an "immediate commutation of his entire sentence to time served with no further fines, restitution, probation, supervised release, or other conditions."

The ex-lawmaker was released from prison just before 11 p.m. on Friday night and was picked up by his family, according to a statement from his lawyer, Joe Murray.

Santos pleaded guilty to a series of fraud crimes and was sentenced in April to 87 months in prison -- the maximum he faced -- and two years of supervised release.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Some states to start halting SNAP benefits amid shutdown

Jay O'Brien, ABC News
Oct. 21, 2025
Politics News

Hudson Woman Charged With Voter Fraud

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Oct. 21, 2025
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital