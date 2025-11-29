Protesters arrested in NYC over possible ICE-related activity near Chinatown

National News
Victoria Arancio and Ivan Pereira, ABC News
November 29, 2025
Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) -- Multiple people who were protesting possible Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity in Lower Manhattan were arrested Saturday, the New York Police Department said.

The protesters were seen near Centre Street in Chinatown blocking vehicles and shouting, "ICE out of New York," according to video obtained by ABC News. At one point, the protesters were observed blocking a van from coming out of a garage.

While the NYPD declined to comment on any possible activity by federal agents, it said in a statement that officers "observed multiple people blocking the street and were told multiple times to disperse but they did not comply."

The NYPD said that "multiple" persons were taken into custody but didn't immediately provide more details on the numbers or the charges.

Saturday's protest came a month after federal agents carried out an immigration enforcement action that targeted vendors on Canal Street in Chinatown. At least 9 people were arrested during that raid, according to federal officials.

Four U.S. citizens were arrested and held for "nearly 24 hours" without any federal charges following that incident, according to U.S. Rep. Dan Goldman, who represents the area.

The Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to ABC News' request for comment.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

New Orleans prepares for possible federal immigration crackdown

Luke Barr, ABC News
Nov. 29, 2025
National News

Over 1,400 flights canceled nationwide as snowy weather hits upper Midwest

Nadine El-Bawab, Clara McMichael, and Kyle Reiman, ABC News
Nov. 29, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital