PUC Ruling Against Automatic Rate Hikes

January 9, 2026

The NH State Public Utilities Commission is ruling against automatic rate hikes that’d impact Eversource customers.

The commission did approve the company’s request to increase fees, but it rejected automatic annual increases of two dollars per month.

AARP New Hampshire asked the PUC for rehearing on that issue last year, after claiming its unfair to residential customers.

Eversource says it appreciates the review and will work to keep costs as low as possible while maintaining safe, reliable service.

