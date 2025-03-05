Pure Prairie League Coming To The Seacoast

Pure Prairie League Coming To The Seacoast
Entertainment NewsEventsMaineNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 5, 2025

Country-rock royalty Pure Prairie League,a seminal outfit during the ’70s and ’80s movement that brought mainstream success to the country-rock and Southern rock genre continues to ride the revival wave with ” Back On Track” the group’s first studio album in nearly two decades.

Now the group is bringing its music to their fans with a concert tour which includes a stop March 9th at 5pm at the Rochester Opera House in Rochester, NH.

One of the long founding members of the group, Mike Reilly, joined Mike Pomp on the Morning Information Center to chat about the new music and the upcoming tour.

 

 

