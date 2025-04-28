Putin declares temporary truce during Victory Day anniversary celebrations

World News
David Brennan, ABC News
April 28, 2025

(LONDON) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced a temporary ceasefire to come into effect during the 80th anniversary commemoration of V Day, which celebrates the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in 1945.

The ceasefire will come into effect on May 8 and end on May 10, the Kremlin announced in a statement posted to its official Telegram channel Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Conclave to replace Pope Francis to begin May 7, Vatican says

Phoebe Natanson and Kevin Shalvey, ABC News
Apr. 28, 2025
World News

Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire in Gaza

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jan. 15, 2025
MaineNational NewsNew HampshireNewsWorld News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital