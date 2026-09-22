Queen City Bridge In Manchester Closed After Possible Problems Found During Inspection

Queen City Bridge In Manchester Closed After Possible Problems Found During Inspection
Manchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 22, 2026

The Queen City Avenue Bridge in Manchester is closed after possible problems were found during a routine inspection.

On Monday, the city said there were structural deficiencies during the State’s Department of Transportation inspection.

Mayor Jay Ruais says the bridge was closed so crews could take an additional look at the infrastructure.

Rust and a possible crack in the truss under the bridge were found.

Officials say it’s still safe to drive under the bridge on Interstate 293.

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