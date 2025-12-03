Quinta Brunson launches fund to cover field trip costs for Philly students

Sweenie Saint-Vil
December 3, 2025
Quinta Brunson on 'Live with Kelly and Mark' (DISNEY/Lorenzo Bevilaqua)

Abbott Elementary is not Quinta Brunson's only project based on her experience in the Philadelphia school system. The actress has also just launched a fund that will benefit students attending Philly public schools. The Quinta Brunson Field Trip Fund will collect donations that will go toward the cost of field trips, allowing students in underserved communities to visit museums, national landmarks, parks, discover centers and more.

"Field trips were some of the most memorable parts of my own education growing up in Philadelphia,” Brunson said in a statement. “They opened my world, sparked my creativity, and helped me imagine a future beyond what I saw every day."

"Going somewhere new shows you that the world is bigger and more exciting than you believe, and it can shape what you come to see as achievable," she continued. "I’m proud to support Philadelphia students with experiences that remind them their dreams are valid and their futures are bright.”

