Rachel Zegler honors original Snow White: ‘To whom I owe everything’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 17, 2025
Disney

Rachel Zegler is paying tribute to the original Snow White.

The actress, who plays the Disney Princess in the upcoming live-action remake, took to Instagram to honor Adriana Caselotti, the actress who voiced the character in the 1937 animated classic film Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

"just had to pay homage to the original snow white, miss adriana caselotti, to whom i owe everything," Zegler wrote.

The carousel includes a photo where Zegler styled her hair with curls and a red bow clip. After that is a black-and-white photo of Caselotti sharing a similar hairstyle. Rounding out the post is a video of Zegler, wearing the same ensemble, looking off to the side before staring into the camera and laughing.

Caselotti was named a Disney Legend in 1994. Thought of as Disney's first ingenue of the animated screen, she voiced both the speaking and singing voice of the animated princess. She died in 1997.

Gal Gadot stars alongside Zegler in the live-action remake. It arrives in movie theaters on March 21.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rachel Zegler honors original Snow White: ‘To whom I owe everything’

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 17, 2025
Entertainment News

Regé-Jean Page still has no plans to return to ‘Bridgerton’: ‘Very happy to support’

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 17, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital