Rachel Zegler to play Marisa Tomei’s daughter in ‘She Gets it From Me’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
April 30, 2025
Rachel Zegler has found her next role.

The Snow White actress will star alongside Marisa Tomei in the upcoming film She Gets it From Me, ABC Audio has confirmed.

Julia von Heinz will direct the film from a script written by Tony winner and creator of the musical The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, Jay Reiss.

The film is based on a true story. It follows a daughter, to be played by Zegler, who tries to connect with her birth mother, to be played by Tomei, ahead of her wedding celebrations.

“YouTube is packed with tearful family reunions, but nobody films the messy aftermath. Nicky's engagement celebration turns into a search for her pill-popping, ex-punk rocker birth mother, Charlotte," the film's official description reads. "The two of them embark on an anarchic mother and daughter journey to reconnect.”

Von Heinz says the comedy in the upcoming movie works because it is so truthful.

“The emotional truth of the movie, reflecting parts of all our lives, is truly funny, immersive cinema. Jay’s screenplay captures family dynamics at their most authentic: absurd yet profound, messy yet meaningful," Von Heinz said. "The collision of two worlds creates comedy that cuts deep because it's so honest."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

