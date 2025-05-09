Radar screens at Newark airport went black again overnight

Andres Kudacki/Getty Images

(NEWARK, N.J.) -- Radar screens at New Jersey's Newark Liberty International Airport went black again early Friday morning.

The brief outage happened at 3:55 a.m.

Air traffic controllers could be heard telling a FedEx plane that their screens went dark and then asking the aircraft to tell their company to put pressure on to get the problem fixed.

In another transmission, a controller told an arriving private jet that the airport just had a brief radar outage and to stay at or above 3,000 feet in case the controllers couldn't get in touch during the aircraft's descent.

Last week, an outage at Newark caused ATC computer screens to go dark for roughly 60 to 90 seconds and prevented controllers from talking to aircraft during that time, according to multiple sources with knowledge of the incident. As a result, the Federal Aviation Administration briefly halted all departures to the airport.

Following the outage, several controllers went on medical leave, calling the experience a traumatic event. The controllers are entitled to at least 45 days away from the job and must be evaluated by a doctor before they can return to work.

The facility where controllers work the airspace around Newark airport is located in Philadelphia and was already short on air traffic controllers.

This increased shortage sparked massive delays and cancellations at Newark over the last two weeks.

On Thursday, the Department of Transportation announced plans for a new, "state-of-the-art" air traffic control system to replace the "antiquated" system, saying it will improve safety and cut back on delays.

Changes include swapping out old telecommunications for "new fiber, wireless and satellite technologies"; "installing new modern hardware and software"; replacing 618 old radars; and building six new air traffic control centers and replacing towers, the Transportation Department said.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said he hopes to have the system built in the next three to four years.

Duffy didn’t ballpark a price tag, simply saying it will cost "billions." Duffy said he will ask for the full amount up-front from Congress, which has previously signaled support over calls for the modernization of ATC systems.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.