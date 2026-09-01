Radish sprout mix added to ongoing recall of sprouts linked to salmonella, E. coli outbreak

On Aug. 28, 2026, Everything Sprouts, LLC expanded its recall to include certain lots of Robust Radish Sprout Mix because it has the potential for cross-contamination with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC) or Salmonella from the recalled alfalfa sprouts. (FDA)

(NEW YORK) -- Everything Sprouts, the company linked to a salmonella and E. coli outbreak from alfalfa sprouts, has voluntarily expanded its recall to include radish sprout mix due to contamination concerns.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) shared in an update on Monday that the radish sprout mix had the potential for "cross-contamination" with bacteria from the alfalfa sprouts.

No illnesses have been traced back to the radish mix, and no new illnesses have been reported in the outbreak overall.

The recalled Robust Radish Sprout Mix was sold in 5-ounce cups with LOT numbers 223, 226, 230 and 233. The mix was distributed from Aug. 13, 2026 to Aug. 26, 2026 to wholesale distributors and to grocery stores located in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Last week, the Minneapolis-based company issued a voluntary recall of its 5-ounce containers of alfalfa sprouts distributed since May 27 due to potential E. coli and salmonella contamination.

At least 55 illnesses involving salmonella or E. coli have been reported across 15 states as of Aug. 24, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Of those sickened, two individuals had both salmonella and E. coli and at least four people have been hospitalized, according to an official outbreak notice posted by the FDA and CDC. No deaths have been reported.

Everything Sprouts said at the time that it is coordinating with the FDA and CDC on the recall.

"Everything Sprouts became aware of reports of illnesses from federal and state agencies," the company said in its notice. "During this outbreak we have tested our products daily and have not received any positive lab results. We continue to work closely with public health officials to investigate the source of this potential issue and will provide updates as they become available."

The FDA shared on Monday that its traceback investigation found at least one additional sprout grower that received and used the same lot of alfalfa sprout seeds under investigation in the current outbreak from a common seed supplier.

"The common seed supplier has instructed its customers not to use, grow, sell, transfer, or redistribute the implicated seed lot, and to return or dispose of any remaining seed," the FDA said.

The FDA had warned Everything Sprouts last year of "serious violations" following an inspection the agency had conducted at its facility. Inspectors determined the company had "insanitary conditions whereby [produce] may have become contaminated with filth, or whereby they may have been rendered injurious to heath."

FDA inspectors said they had found multiple problems, including roof leaks with water dripping onto produce and clean employee smocks. There was also "build-up of black organic matter" on a hose of the overhead irrigation system for produce, inspectors said.

The agency's letter acknowledged that the company responded to say it was going to take corrective action, but noted that it wouldn't evaluate the adequacy of its actions until its next inspection. It didn't say when that inspection would happen.

The company didn't immediately respond to ABC News' request for further comment.

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