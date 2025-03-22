Ragged Mountain For Sale

A ski resort in central New Hampshire — Ragged Mountain — is for sale.

Coincidentally, it’s also celebrating its 60th birthday this weekend. CBRE Group is marketing the resort and its surrounding 19-hundred acres.

The listing explains the mountain covers about 250 acres and there are another 443 acres slated for development but the sale price is not listed.

Meanwhile, Ragged Mountain is holding events this weekend marking its 60th birthday, including a Bump ‘N Jump free-style contest today.

Tomorrow there’s a party ski from the summit that will feature people who have had a significant history with Ragged over the decades.