Ranked Choice Results Are Expected In Maine
Maine State election officials are expected to reveal the results of ranked-choice runoffs in several primary races today.
The three key contests being determined by those runoffs are the Republican and Democratic primaries for governor and the Democratic primary in the Second Congressional District.
The ranked choice process is used when candidates fail to secure 50-percent of the vote.
There are also runoffs taking place in House District 58 and Senate District Four.