Ranked Choice Results Are Expected In Maine

Ranked Choice Results Are Expected In Maine
MaineMorning Information CenterNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 18, 2026

Maine State election officials are expected to reveal the results of ranked-choice runoffs in several primary races today.

The three key contests being determined by those runoffs are the Republican and Democratic primaries for governor and the Democratic primary in the Second Congressional District.

The ranked choice process is used when candidates fail to secure 50-percent of the vote.

There are also runoffs taking place in House District 58 and Senate District Four.

RELATED ARTICLES

Coca-Cola Unveiling Brand-New Can

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 17, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Turnout Is Low For Motorcycle Week

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 17, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital