Rare Orange Lobsters Found In Seabrook

Rare Orange Lobsters Found In Seabrook
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
May 18, 2026

A Market Basket employee in Seabrook found two rare orange lobsters in a store shipment over the weekend.

Experts say the odds of finding even one orange lobster are about one in 20-million to one in 30-million.

A lobster scientist says orange lobsters are usually found only a few times each year.

The lobsters are staying at the store while managers decide what happens next.

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