Rare Orange Lobsters Found In Seabrook
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A Market Basket employee in Seabrook found two rare orange lobsters in a store shipment over the weekend.
Experts say the odds of finding even one orange lobster are about one in 20-million to one in 30-million.
A lobster scientist says orange lobsters are usually found only a few times each year.
The lobsters are staying at the store while managers decide what happens next.