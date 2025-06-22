Rate Hike Coming for Eversource Customers

Customers of Eversource who receive their power through the utility’s default service rate may be facing a two-point-three percent hike.

About 45 percent of customers receive their power through a community power program or an alternative supplier.

If approved, the average monthly default service rate will increase by 13-dollars-61-cents.

The company says the increased costs accompany the arrival of summer and are being passed along to customers without profit to the utility.