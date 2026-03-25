Rates May Go Up In Portsmouth Parking Garages

The City of Portsmouth may hike the hourly parking rates in the High-Hanover and Foundry Place parking garages.

If the City Council ultimately votes to adopt the recommended changes, the hourly rate at the High-Hanover garage would increase from $2 to $3 an hour, and the rate at Foundry Place would increase from $1 to $2 an hour.

A Portsmouth committee also proposed raising the monthly parking pass fees at the Foundry Place garage to match the High-Hanover garage.

According to one of the committee members, the parking rates at the city garages have not been raised in many years.