Rates May Go Up In Portsmouth Parking Garages

Rates May Go Up In Portsmouth Parking Garages
MaineNew HampshireSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
March 25, 2026

The City of Portsmouth may hike the hourly parking rates in the High-Hanover and Foundry Place parking garages.

If the City Council ultimately votes to adopt the  recommended changes, the hourly rate at the High-Hanover garage would increase from $2 to $3 an hour, and the rate at Foundry Place would increase from $1 to $2 an hour.

A Portsmouth committee also proposed raising the monthly parking pass fees at the Foundry Place garage to match the High-Hanover garage.

According to one of the committee members, the parking rates at the city garages have not been raised in many years.

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