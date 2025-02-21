Record-breaking Arctic blast to end, warmup finally on the way

National News
Emily Shapiro and Max Golembo, ABC News
February 21, 2025
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Nineteen states from Nebraska to Florida are facing cold weather alerts on Friday morning as a relentless Arctic blast persists -- but a warmup is finally on the way.

Friday marks the fourth morning in a row of record-low temperatures across the central U.S.

Cities across the Plains and the South broke or tied their record-low temperatures on Friday: Lincoln, Nebraska, at negative 17 degrees; Kansas City, Missouri, at negative 5 degrees; Memphis, Tennessee, at 15 degrees; and Birmingham, Alabama, at 17 degrees.

The warmup will begin this weekend across the Heartland and the South, with temperatures climbing to the 50s in Kansas City and 60s in Austin by Sunday. By next week, Kansas City will reach the 60s and Austin will warm up to the 70s.

The mild weather will even reach the north.

By Monday, Chicago could warm up to close to 50 degrees. By Tuesday, New York City could climb to 50 degrees and Washington, D.C., could rise to the balmy 60s.

