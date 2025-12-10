Record flooding possible in Pacific Northwest as storms continue in Midwest, Northeast

National News
Kenton Gewecke, ABC News
December 10, 2025
Heavy rain fall (Photography by Keith Getter (all rights reserved)/Getty Images)

(NEW YORK) -- An atmospheric river event has been slamming the Pacific Northwest with rain, and the flood threat is far from over.

In the last two days, 2 to 4 inches of rain fell at lower elevations and 4 to 10 inches was recorded at higher elevations across western Washington and Oregon.

On Wednesday, the rain will focus on hard-hit Washington, inundating the state with nearly constant rainfall. Four to 8 inches is forecast in higher elevations and 2 to 4 inches is expected in lower elevations.

Record flooding is forecast for some rivers, especially the Skagit River at Mount Vernon and Concrete, Washington, which could swell 3 to 5 feet above record levels.

The rain will continue in Washington on Thursday, but it will be much lighter. However, levees will be challenged starting Thursday afternoon.

Central and northern Idaho will also get heavy rain Wednesday and Thursday, which may lead to flooding.

Meanwhile, more winter storms are ahead for the Midwest and Northeast.

A storm that dumped snow in Minneapolis and Green Bay, Wisconsin, on Tuesday will move through the Great Lakes and the Northeast on Wednesday, bringing snow to higher elevations and rain to lower elevations. Three to 6 inches of snow is forecast for some areas in upstate New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

The next winter storm will move into the Midwest on Wednesday night, bringing 3 to 6 inches of snow from Iowa to Kentucky on Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Powerball jackpot surges to $930 million for Wednesday night drawing

Nadine El-Bawab, ABC News
Dec. 10, 2025
National News

3rd judge grants DOJ motion to unseal grand jury materials from government’s Epstein files

James Hill, ABC News
Dec. 10, 2025
National News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital