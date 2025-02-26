Recruiting Event At Shipyard Is Now Cancelled
A recruiting event scheduled to take place at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard next week is cancelled.
Officials there say a temporary hiring pause is in effect as they try and understand and prioritize resources.
Many people at the shipyard are worried about becoming unemployed due to the Trump Administration’s efforts to cut the federal workforce.
The shipyard is responsible for overhauling, repairing and modernizing the U.S. Navy’s nuclear submarine fleet.