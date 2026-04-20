Red Cross Helping Fire Victims

The Red Cross is now helping 60 people find a place to stay after a fire in Manchester Friday night rendered their Beech Hill Avenue apartment building a total loss.

According to Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, the first calls came in around 9:08 p.m. Friday. Crews got to the scene just four minutes later.

It was a three-alarm fire which brought in all off-duty Manchester Firefighters.

There were more than 100 crew members there.

The Village at Beech Hill Apartments had 20 units damaged due to the fire and 15 of those units had people living in them.