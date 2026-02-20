Red Flag Gun Law Going Into Effect Tomorrow In Maine
Starting tomorrow, the red flag gun law approved by Maine voters is going into place.
The legislation will allow family members to petition for the temporary removal of firearms from individuals considered a risk to themselves or others.
It will not replace the yellow flag law that was put into effect following a mass shooting in Lewiston that ended up taking the lives of 18 victims.
Supporters say the red flag measure will keep people safe, but opponents claim it could affect constitutional rights.