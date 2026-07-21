Red Sox Are Red Hot

Red Sox Are Red Hot
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 21, 2026

The Boston Red Sox will look to make history later today.

The Sox will go for their 15th straight win when they host the Baltimore Orioles this evening at Fenway Park.

A 15th straight win would tie for the longest winning streak in the team’s history.

Ranger Suarez takes the mound for Boston.

Our broadcast begins at 6:10, first pitch at 7:10 right here on The Pulse of NH radio

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