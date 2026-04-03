Red Sox Are Taking On Padres At Fenway

Red Sox Are Taking On Padres At Fenway
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMassachusettsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 3, 2026

After starting their season on the road, the Boston Red Sox finally get to play their first home game of 2026 today.

The Red Sox are hosting the San Diego Padres of the National League at Fenway Park.

Sonny Gray is going to be on the mound for Boston while Michael King gets to start for the Padres.

The Red Sox have a record of one win and five losses so far this year, and first pitch this afternoon is set for two-10 p-m.

You can hear the game today at 1:10 on The Pulse of NH (WTSN – WTPL – WEMJ)

RELATED ARTICLES

Suspect In Raymond Shooting Killed

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 5, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Conduent Says Data Breach Bigger Than Previously Reported

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Apr. 5, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital