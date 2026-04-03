Red Sox Are Taking On Padres At Fenway

After starting their season on the road, the Boston Red Sox finally get to play their first home game of 2026 today.

The Red Sox are hosting the San Diego Padres of the National League at Fenway Park.

Sonny Gray is going to be on the mound for Boston while Michael King gets to start for the Padres.

The Red Sox have a record of one win and five losses so far this year, and first pitch this afternoon is set for two-10 p-m.

You can hear the game today at 1:10 on The Pulse of NH (WTSN – WTPL – WEMJ)