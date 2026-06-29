Red Sox Complete Sweep Of Yankees

Red Sox Complete Sweep Of Yankees
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
June 29, 2026

The Boston Red Sox are on a four-game winning streak after finishing off a sweep of the New York Yankees.

Jarren Duran knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Red Sox beat the Bronx Bombers five to four at Fenway Park last night.

Boston’s pitcher Sonny Gray was spectacular on the mound giving up just one hit in his seven-and-a-third innings of work.

Up next for the Red Sox is a game tonight with the Washington Nationals.

You can hear the game tonight at 6:10, first pitch at 7:10 on The Pulse of NH

RELATED ARTICLES

Marine Patrol Is Ready For Weekend

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 29, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Man Is Dead After Motorcycle Crash

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Jun. 29, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital