Red Sox Complete Sweep Of Yankees

The Boston Red Sox are on a four-game winning streak after finishing off a sweep of the New York Yankees.

Jarren Duran knocked in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Red Sox beat the Bronx Bombers five to four at Fenway Park last night.

Boston’s pitcher Sonny Gray was spectacular on the mound giving up just one hit in his seven-and-a-third innings of work.

Up next for the Red Sox is a game tonight with the Washington Nationals.

You can hear the game tonight at 6:10, first pitch at 7:10 on The Pulse of NH