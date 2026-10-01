Red Sox Eliminated From Postseason

The Boston Red Sox’s season is officially over. The team fell to the Yankees 9-to-2 last night from Yankee Stadium, suffering a sweep in their best-of-three AL Wild Card series.

Starting pitcher Sonny Gray was tagged with the loss after allowing two earned runs over four and two-thirds innings of work.

Boston finished their season with an 87-and-75 overall record, but was eliminated from the postseason in the first round by their rival for a second straight year.