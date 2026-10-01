Red Sox Eliminated From Postseason

Red Sox Eliminated From Postseason
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 1, 2026

The Boston Red Sox’s season is officially over. The team fell to the Yankees 9-to-2 last night from Yankee Stadium, suffering a sweep in their best-of-three AL Wild Card series.

Starting pitcher Sonny Gray was tagged with the loss after allowing two earned runs over four and two-thirds innings of work.

Boston finished their season with an 87-and-75 overall record, but was eliminated from the postseason in the first round by their rival for a second straight year.

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