Red Sox End Of Season Analysis
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Boston Red Sox management held an end-of-season news conference yesterday.
President and CEO Sam Kennedy praised the team for bouncing back from a 10-17 start to reach the Wild Card playoff series.
Chief Baseball Officer Craig Breslow said defense and pitching did well and the focus now needs to be on strengthening the offense.
The Sox were eliminated from the post-season by the Yankees.