Red Sox Fire Cora

The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora, who led them to the 2018 World Series championship.

The team made the announcement Saturday after a 17-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles that snapped a four-game losing streak — including a three-game sweep at Fenway Park by the archrival New York Yankees.

The Red Sox are 10-17 this season and in last place in the AL East.

The team said it is also parting ways with five members of the coaching staff.