Red Sox Fire Cora
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The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora, who led them to the 2018 World Series championship.
The team made the announcement Saturday after a 17-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles that snapped a four-game losing streak — including a three-game sweep at Fenway Park by the archrival New York Yankees.
The Red Sox are 10-17 this season and in last place in the AL East.
The team said it is also parting ways with five members of the coaching staff.