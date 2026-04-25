Red Sox Fire Cora

Red Sox Fire Cora
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsPolitics NewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 25, 2026

The Boston Red Sox have fired manager Alex Cora, who led them to the 2018 World Series championship.

The team made the announcement Saturday after a 17-1 victory over the Baltimore Orioles that snapped a four-game losing streak — including a three-game sweep at Fenway Park by the archrival New York Yankees.

The Red Sox are 10-17 this season and in last place in the AL East.

The team said it is also parting ways with five members of the coaching staff.

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