Red Sox Rally To Beat Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 in the series opener.

Ceddane Rafaela’s two-run homer highlighted a five-run seventh inning.

The Red Sox led 3-0 before the Dodgers took a 4-3 lead with Shohei Ohtani’s two-run blast in the fifth. Ohtani returned after sitting out with knee soreness.

Dodgers reliever Cole Irvin gave up a leadoff walk in the seventh, followed by Rafaela’s 405-foot shot.

Andruw Monasterio’s two-run double and Jarren Duran’s RBI groundout extended the lead to 8-4.

Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras left the game after being hit in his helmet by a pitch.