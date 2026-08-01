Red Sox Rally To Beat Dodgers

Red Sox Rally To Beat Dodgers
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast NewsSports News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 1, 2026

The Boston Red Sox rallied to beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 9-4 in the series opener.

Ceddane Rafaela’s two-run homer highlighted a five-run seventh inning.

The Red Sox led 3-0 before the Dodgers took a 4-3 lead with Shohei Ohtani’s two-run blast in the fifth. Ohtani returned after sitting out with knee soreness.

Dodgers reliever Cole Irvin gave up a leadoff walk in the seventh, followed by Rafaela’s 405-foot shot.

Andruw Monasterio’s two-run double and Jarren Duran’s RBI groundout extended the lead to 8-4.

Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras left the game after being hit in his helmet by a pitch.

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