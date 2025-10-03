Red Sox Season Comes To An End With Loss

Red Sox Season Comes To An End With Loss
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
October 3, 2025

The 2025 season of the Boston Red Sox is over following a shutout loss in the Big Apple.

The Red Sox were unable to score any runs against New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler who struck out 12 in eight innings as his team defeated Boston by a final score of four to nothing at Yankee Stadium last night.

The Red Sox had a one game to none lead in the series but weren’t able to advance to the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays.

Boston last won a World Series in 2018.

