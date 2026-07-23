Red Sox Tie Franchise Record With 15th Straight Win, Then Lose In Nightcap

The Boston Red Sox are feeling a mix of emotions.

The team beat the Baltimore Orioles 6-3 in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday at Fenway Park, tying a franchise record with their 15th straight victory. The last time Boston won 15 consecutive games was in 1946.

The Red Sox were unable to break the club record, as they dropped the nightcap of their doubleheader with Baltimore 5-1.

First baseman Willson Contreras called the winning streak “a great ride” and, despite not breaking the record, he said there’s nothing to be sad about and the team should be proud of what they did.

The Red Sox are off tonight and open up a weekend series with the Toronto Blue Jays tomorrow.