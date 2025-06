One of the best bats in the major leagues is headed west.

A major blockbuster trade is shaking up the MLB landscape.

The San Francisco Giants acquired Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

The three-time All-Star is in the second season of a ten-year contract worth more than 300-million dollars.

The third baseman has 15 homers and 58 RBIs this season. Boston got a package headlined by pitchers Jordan Hicks and Kyle Harrison in