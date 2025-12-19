Reddit Post Helps Track Down Brown Shooting Suspect

Investigators are saying a Reddit post was critical in finding the Brown University gunman.

Amid a flurry of tips, a user who posted on Reddit about a suspicious grey Nissan provided key information in tracking the shooter’s car on surveillance footage.

The vehicle was also linked to the shooting of an MIT professor in Massachusetts days later.

Authorities say the post allowed them to track the car and link it to the suspect who was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound at a storage facility in Salem, New Hampshire.

They say the information from the Reddit post was what blew the case open.