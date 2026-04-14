Redevelopment Project Back On Track In Concord

Redevelopment Project Back On Track In Concord
Concord/Lakes NewsNew HampshireNews
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
April 14, 2026

Plans to redevelop the Steeplechase Mall in Concord appear to be back on track again.

An effort to redevelop that site was put on hold last year but Mayor Byron Champlin says it is important for the plan to move forward because it can generate revenue for the city’s economy.

The proposal still calls for adding hundreds of apartments plus new commercial space and retailers like Whole Foods and Costco.

There’s no word yet when work at the site could begin.

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