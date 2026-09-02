Referendum On Flock Cameras In York. Maine

Referendum On Flock Cameras In York. Maine
MaineMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
September 2, 2026

York Maine voters will decide whether to ban the town’s four Flock cameras this fall.

On Tuesday, the York Select Board voted to put the question on the ballot after hearing from residents during a public hearing.

Privacy and where the data collected by the cameras goes were among the main concerns in residents.

York police claim the cameras help with criminal investigations and missing people cases.

The referendum question will be on the ballot on November 3rd.

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