Regé-Jean Page still has no plans to return to ‘Bridgerton’: ‘Very happy to support’

Entertainment News
Mary Pat Thompson
March 17, 2025
LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Dearest gentle readers, I regret to inform you that Regé-Jean Page still has no intention of returning to Bridgerton.

The actor, who starred as the Duke of Hastings in the first season of the popular Netflix period romance drama, recently confirmed he has no plans to return to the character.

“I’m very happy to support everyone who’s in the show,” Page said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Everyone’s finding fantastic success but with the show and personal projects, I’m just super happy to say that.”

It seems he is also not interested in joining another popular franchise. When asked if he has considered what it would be like to play James Bond, Page said he is focusing on his current acting projects.

"It’s not something I’ve thought about very much," he said.

Bridgerton's social media accounts first announced Page's departure from the show in 2021.

"While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton’s quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings," the statement read. "We’ll miss Simon’s presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family."

The actor spoke about his exit in an interview with Variety shortly after the announcement was made.

“It’s a one-season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, middle, end – give us a year,” Page said. "It felt like a limited series. I get to come in, I get to contribute my bit and then the Bridgerton family rolls on.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Rachel Zegler honors original Snow White: ‘To whom I owe everything’

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 17, 2025
Entertainment News

Rachel Zegler honors original Snow White: ‘To whom I owe everything’

Mary Pat Thompson
Mar. 17, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital