Regina Hall says she once considered becoming a nun

Mary Pat Thompson
September 24, 2025
Regina Hall attends the 'One Battle After Another' screening at The Film Society of Lincoln Center's Walter Reade Theatre on September 21, 2025, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/WireImage via Getty Images)

Regina Hall is opening up about how she once considered becoming a nun.

The actress said she seriously considered becoming a nun at several moments in her life while guesting on a recent episode of Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast.

“I went to Catholic school, and so we had the nuns, who I loved. I loved my nuns,” Hall said.

Poehler then asked what specifically Hall loved about nuns.

"They were strict, but they were loving," Hall said, before detailing exactly when she considered becoming a nun.

"When I was in high school, and then again when I was older and I was too old," Hall said. "Thirty-nine, that was the cutoff. I was 41. They were like, 'It's not a backup plan, miss. Get on out of here.'"

Hall said that, as a young person, the idea of spending a life in prayer for others and having "no romantic heartbreak" was enticing.

"I'm sure that it's not that easy, I'm just saying that was what I romanticized it would be if I did it," Hall said. "I thought that was lovely."

The actress also says she believes in past lives and believes she was a nun in a past life.

"I believe I had a past life where I was that. I believe I've come from that," Hall said. "It probably exists within me because it has existed."

Hall stars in the upcoming film One Battle After Another, which arrives in theaters on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

