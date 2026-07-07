Regional Crackdown On Dangerous Driving

Regional Crackdown On Dangerous Driving
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
July 7, 2026

The Granite State is taking part in a safe driving initiative called “New England Drive to Save Lives” being launched across the six state region.

It’s a coordinated effort to crack down on unsafe driving behaviors and shift driver’s mindset.

Increased highway patrols this month will target distracted, impaired, speeding and wrong-way drivers.

A spokesperson for the New Hampshire State Police said distracted driving has become an increasing concern.

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