Regional Crackdown On Dangerous Driving
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
The Granite State is taking part in a safe driving initiative called “New England Drive to Save Lives” being launched across the six state region.
It’s a coordinated effort to crack down on unsafe driving behaviors and shift driver’s mindset.
Increased highway patrols this month will target distracted, impaired, speeding and wrong-way drivers.
A spokesperson for the New Hampshire State Police said distracted driving has become an increasing concern.