'Regretting You' and 'Black Phone 2' battle for top spot during slow Halloween box office

Andrea Tuccillo
November 3, 2025
'Regretting You' movie poster (Paramount Pictures)

Regretting You and Black Phone 2 were neck and neck for the top spot at the Halloween box office.

As of Sunday evening, Regretting You was in the top spot with $8.1 million in its second week of release, with horror flick Black Phone 2 close behind with $8 million, according to Box Office Mojo.

Coming in at #3 was last week’s box office champ, the anime film Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc with $6 million. Netflix’s KPop Demon Hunters was back in theaters this week and took the #4 spot with $5.3 million.

There were no major new releases this week, but a 40th anniversary rerelease of Back to the Future managed to crack the top 10 at #6, bringing in $4.7 million.

According to Comscore, this was the worst box office weekend of the entire year.

Here are the top-10 films at the box office:
1. Regretting You -- $8.1 million
2. Black Phone 2 -- $8 million
3. Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc -- $6 million
4. KPop Demon Hunters -- $5.3 million
5. Bugonia -- $4.8 million
6. Back to the Future (40th anniversary) -- $4.7 million
7. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere -- $3.8 million
8. Tron: Ares -- $2.8 million
9. Stitch Head -- $2.1 million
10. Good Fortune -- $1.4 million

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

