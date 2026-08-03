Remote Controlled Balloon Malfunctions, Catches Fire At Hot Air Balloon Event In Pittsfield

Remote Controlled Balloon Malfunctions, Catches Fire At Hot Air Balloon Event In Pittsfield
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News
Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
August 3, 2026

One person is recovering after a remote-controlled balloon incident in Pittsfield on Saturday morning.

It happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally.

The propane-powered balloon basket caught on fire, injuring the person controlling it.

They were taken to a local hospital, but later released after being treated.

The rally’s event continued after the fire was put out

RELATED ARTICLES

NH News Briefs 8-3-2026

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 3, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Flash Flood Warning In Effect

Morning Information Center with Mike Pomp
Aug. 3, 2026
Concord/Lakes NewsMaineManchester/Nashua NewsMorning Information CenterNew HampshireNewsSeacoast News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2026, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital