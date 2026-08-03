Remote Controlled Balloon Malfunctions, Catches Fire At Hot Air Balloon Event In Pittsfield
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One person is recovering after a remote-controlled balloon incident in Pittsfield on Saturday morning.
It happened at around 6:30 a.m. at the Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally.
The propane-powered balloon basket caught on fire, injuring the person controlling it.
They were taken to a local hospital, but later released after being treated.
The rally’s event continued after the fire was put out