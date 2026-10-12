Rep. Ilhan Omar’s residence searched as part of ongoing criminal investigation, DOJ says

Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a campaign rally for Wisconsin gubernatorial candidate Francesca Hong on Aug. 2, 2026, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Joshua Lott/Getty Images)

Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar's Washington, D.C.-area residence was searched early Monday morning, a Department of Justice spokesperson said, as part of an ongoing criminal investigation.

Sources tell ABC News that the investigation relates to Omar's immigration paperwork. Omar, who was first elected to the House in 2018, is the first Somali-American in Congress.

In recent history, the Justice Department's practice has been to advise prosecutors not to take any overt investigative steps against members of Congress or candidates within 60 days of an election. The midterm elections, during which Omar is up for reelection, take place in 22 days, with early voting starting in Minnesota later this week.

Omar came to the U.S. as a refugee when she was a child and has been living in the country since she was 12 years old. She is a U.S. citizen.

"Today in the Washington, D.C. area, Homeland Security Investigations executed a judicially authorized search warrant secured by the Department of Justice," a DOJ spokesperson said. "This enforcement action is part of an ongoing federal criminal investigation."

It's unclear whether Omar was at her D.C.-area residence at the time of Monday's search. Omar's office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the search or her whereabouts.

Omar, who represents Minnesota's 5th Congressional District, has been a central political target for the administration and its broader efforts to cast the Somali community as criminal and un-American.

"How about Ilhan Omar? She comes from Somalia. She comes from Somalia. They don't have a government. They don't have police. They don't. All they have is crime and squalor. And she comes into our country, and she says, 'My constitution allows me.' She's talking about our constitution, what they've done to Minnesota, these people from Somalia, what they've done to Minnesota, should never be allowed. And let's see what happens. JD Vance and our people are looking at it very strongly," Trump said during a rally on Saturday.

In social media posts earlier this year, Trump also said Omar "should be in jail" and "sent back to Somalia."

Trump's remarks directed at Omar have drawn criticism, and Omar said earlier this year that Trump's rhetoric has led threats against her to "skyrocket."

The White House referred all comment requests to the Department of Justice.

Vice President JD Vance, who the administration has tasked with leading the so-called "anti-fraud efforts" said during a White House briefing in May that the administration was going to look into Omar for immigration fraud allegations.

Omar has previously denied any wrongdoing and has not been charged with a crime.

Last month, White House border czar Tom Homan confirmed in an interview with Fox News that the Department of Homeland Security was looking into Omar, but wouldn't disclose the extent of those allegations noting that it was part of an "ongoing criminal investigation."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.