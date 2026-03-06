Rep. Tony Gonzales drops reelection bid amid calls to drop out after admitting relationship with staffer

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, makes his way to House votes in the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, June 5, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

(WASHINGTON) -- Embattled Rep. Tony Gonzales announced Thursday evening that he will no longer seek reelection in Texas' 23rd Congressional District, following calls from House Republican leadership to drop out of the race after the congressman admitted to having a relationship with a staffer.

"After deep reflection and with the support of my loving family, I have decided not to seek re-election while serving out the rest of this Congress with the same commitment I've always had to my district," Gonzales wrote in a statement on X. "Through the rest of my term, I will continue fighting for my constituents, for whom I am eternally grateful."

Gonzales' statement touted various accomplishments from his three terms in Congress, with an emphasis on his "absolute dedication" to the U.S.

"My philosophy has never changed: do as much as you can, and always fight for the greater good," he wrote.

Gonzales' announcement came the same day House Republican leadership on Thursday asked Gonzales to drop out of the race.

"The Ethics Committee has announced an investigation into Congressman Tony Gonzales's conduct, and we urge them to act expeditiously," House Speaker Mike Johnson, Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Republican Whip Tom Emmer and Republican Conference Chairwoman Lisa McClain said in a joint statement.

"Congressman Gonzales has said he will fully cooperate with the investigation. We have encouraged him to address these very serious allegations directly with his constituents and his colleagues. In the meantime, Leadership has asked Congressman Gonzales to withdraw from his race for re-election," they added.

Johnson told reporters later that the GOP's call for Gonzales to drop his reelection bid -- rather than resign from Congress -- amounts to "a death penalty" for Gonzales.

"Leadership put out a statement. It speaks for itself. We've encouraged him to drop out of the race for reelection," Johnson said. "Politically, that's a death penalty."

Gonzales on Tuesday night advanced to a runoff primary election on May 26 against conservative activist Brandon Herrera.

The next day, Gonzales spoke with talk show host Joe "Pags" Pagliarulo who asked if he had a relationship with his district director, Regina Santos-Aviles, who later died by suicide.

"Was there a relationship with this young lady, um, who was working in your office?" Pagliarulo asked Gonzales at the outset of the interview on Wednesday.

"I made a mistake, and I had a lapse in judgment, and there was a lack of faith, and I take full responsibility for those actions," Gonzales answered. "Since then, I've reconciled with my wife Angel. I've asked God to forgive me, which he has. And my faith is as strong as ever. When you make mistakes like this, you know, it's never easy. It humbles you."

Gonzales said he looks forward to the House Ethics Committee's investigation into the allegations.

The panel said it has established an investigative subcommittee to examine allegations that Gonzales "may have: (1) engaged in sexual misconduct towards an individual employed in his congressional office; and/or (2) discriminated unfairly by dispensing special favors or privileges."

"I appreciate the opportunity to be able to provide all the facts and all the details that lead to exactly what occurred in the entire situation," said Gonzales, who has declined to withdraw from his reelection bid.

The congressman had previously denied the relationship with Santos-Aviles.

Despite now admitting his relationship with her, Gonzales distanced himself from her death, claiming that he had not spoken with her since June of 2024, before she ultimately died the following year.

"You know, the facts are, I hadn't spoken with Ms. Santos since June of 2024. She passed September of 2025. That was over a year ago. So, this is what I think is important as well -- is this whole notion that I had anything to do with her death. I had absolutely nothing to do with her tragic passing. And in fact, I was shocked just as much as everyone else," Gonzales said.

Congressional payroll records show that Santos-Aviles was still employed in Gonzales' office on the date of her death, Sept. 14, 2025.

Gonzales insisted that Santos-Aviles was treated well in his office and showed no signs of distress leading up to her death, claiming that she was "thriving at work."

"I've always highlighted the great work that she had done for our office and the community," Gonzales said, before pinning blame on the media coverage of the matter.

ABC News previously obtained explicit text messages from May of 2024 appearing to show Gonzales repeatedly request photos and ask Santos-Aviles about her sexual preferences.

Asked by Pagliarulo about the text messages, Gonzales insisted that there is "a lot more to the story that isn't out there," without commenting further on the content of any other communications with Santos-Aviles.

Asked if he understands the issues surrounding a boss having a relationship with his subordinate, Gonzales acknowledged that it's an "important" and "serious issue that we have to talk about," before again emphasizing the need for "all the facts."

ABC News has obtained the Uvalde police report on Santos-Aviles death through a records request, but the report has not been posted publicly.

During Wednesday's interview, Gonzales brushed off concerns from fellow House Republicans that have called for his resignation, saying, "you're always going to have political enemies."

"I don't speak with those two on a regular basis, that we operate in different ... groups, if you will," Gonzales said, referring to Republican Reps. Nancy Mace and Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, who have voiced concerns over the allegations against him. "But what I will say is you can never let those people slow you down in any form or fashion."

Gonzales, who maintains President Donald Trump's endorsement despite the allegations and ethics inquiry, said he has not spoken directly with Trump about the matter.

"I appreciate the president's support," Gonzales said.

"I was just actually in Corpus [Christi] when he came down to Texas. That was an incredible event. Everybody was energized," Gonzales added, referring to the president's trip last week where Trump gave the congressman a shoutout and congratulated him before the crowd.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.