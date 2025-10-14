Report: British actor James Norton to play Brian Epstein in Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

Jill Lances
October 14, 2025
James Norton attends the "King & Conqueror" Global Premiere at the BFI Southbank on August 14, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

British actor James Norton has reportedly landed a role in Sam Mendes’ upcoming Beatles films.

Deadline reports that Norton, who currently appears in the new Netflix series House of Guinness, will play Beatles manager Brian Epstein in The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028.

Epstein, known as The Fifth Beatle, managed the band from 1962 to his death. He met them in December 1961 when they performed at The Cavern Club in Liverpool. He died in 1967 at the age of 32.

In addition to House of Guinness, Norton appeared in Greta Gerwig’s 2019 adaption of Little Women, and played Island Records founder Chris Blackwell in the biopic Bob Marley: One Love. He also has a role in the third season of HBO’s Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon.

Mendes’ four Beatles films will star Paul Mescal as Paul McCartneyHarris Dickinson as John Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Each film will be told from the point of view of each band member.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

