Report: Heidi Gardner leaving ‘Saturday Night Live’ ahead of season 51

Entertainment News
Jill Lances
August 29, 2025
: Heidi Gardner attends SNL50: The Homecoming Concert at Radio City Music Hall on February 14, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Another cast member is exiting Saturday Night Live ahead of the season 51 premiere.

According to the VultureHeidi Gardner is leaving the late-night NBC sketch comedy series after eight seasons. She joined the show as a featured player in 2017 and became a main cast member in 2019.

Gardner has played Kim KardashianJill Biden and others on SNL. She is known for a variety of characters that turn up during Weekend Update, including teenage movie critic Bailey Gismert and Angel (Every Boxer's Girlfriend from Every Movie About Boxing Ever).

She also infamously broke character during a sketch where she played a News Nation reporter whose interview goes south thanks to Mikey Day and Ryan Gosling appearing as Beavis and Butt-Head in the audience.

Outside of SNL, Gardner had a recurring role as Grace, a patient of Jason Segel’s character Jimmy, in the Apple TV+ series Shrinking.

Gardner has yet to comment on her departure.

This is the fourth SNL cast member leaving the show ahead of the new season. Others departing are Devon WalkerEmil Wakim and Michael Longfellow.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Weekend Watchlist: What’s new in theaters, on streaming

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 29, 2025
Entertainment News

In brief: Jennette McCurdy announces debut novel ‘Half His Age’ and more

Mary Pat Thompson
Aug. 29, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital