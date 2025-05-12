Report: Madonna’s life and career to be the subject of Netflix limited series

Kevin Mazur/MG25/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

In November, Madonna asked fans via Instagram if they thought her life story should be a feature film or a TV series. In the comments, many fans voted for her story to be told in a series — and now it appears as though that's what's going to happen.

Variety confirms that Netflix is developing a limited series about the Queen of Pop's life and career. Madonna is working with Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy on the project. No word on who will portray Madonna in the series.

The series is said to "unrelated" the biopic that Madonna spent years developing, which was put on hold in early 2023. That project would have starred Julia Garner as the pop icon. However, in July 2024 Madonna shared photos of herself working on a screenplay called Who's That Girl?, leading to speculation that the project was back on.

In November, Madonna noted of her life story, "I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

