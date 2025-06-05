Report: Nick Jonas to play KISS rocker Paul Stanley in biopic

Entertainment News
Andrea Dresdale
June 5, 2025
L: Nick Jonas; Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; R: Paul Stanley, ABC/Tsuni

Nick Jonas played Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Frankie Valli in a filmed version of the musical Jersey Boys, and now he's set to portray another Rock & Roll Hall of Famer on film: Paul Stanley of KISS.

Deadline reports that Nick will portray the singer/guitarist in Shout It Out Loud, a movie about the formation of the '70s band that became famous for their hard rock anthems, distinctive makeup and onstage stunts involving fire and fake blood. Production is set to start at either the end of 2025 or the beginning of 2026.

Deadline reports that Nick will do his own singing, but will need some vocal training to replicate Stanley's voice.

The film is being directed by McG, whose credits include directing Charlie's Angels and Charlie's Angels: Full Throttle, as well as executive producing The O.C., Supernatural and Chuck.

Nick, who's currently starring on Broadway in The First Five Years, has also appeared in movies like Jumanji and The Good Half. He and Jonas Brothers will launch their Jonas 20: Living the Dream tour Aug. 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Their new album, Greetings From Your Hometown, comes out Aug. 8.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

RELATED ARTICLES

Report: ‘One of Them Days’ ﻿sequel with Keke Palmer and SZA is in early development

Sweenie Saint-Vil
Jun. 5, 2025
Entertainment NewsUrbanUrban AC

Jennifer Lopez stars in ‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’ teaser trailer

Mary Pat Thompson
Jun. 5, 2025
Entertainment News

Catch local and national news 24/7 from Fox News and NH1

Contact Us

Address:
NH1 Media Center 4 Church St. Concord, NH 03301

Office Line:
603-230-9000

Email:
contact@thepulseofnh.com

Request Line:
WTSN (603) 742-1270
WTPL/WEMJ (603) 228-2080

Follow Us

ARCHIVES

© Copyright 2025, The Pulse of NH. All rights reserved.
Website & Digital Marketing by Binnie Media Digital